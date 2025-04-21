Left Menu

Global Mourning: The Legacy of Pope Francis

Archbishop Durairaj of Bhopal expresses deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis at age 88. Remembering him as a beacon of faith and humility, Durairaj highlights Pope Francis's contributions to the global Catholic Church and his advocacy for social justice, inviting the world to honor his enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:03 IST
Global Mourning: The Legacy of Pope Francis
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, has died at the age of 88, leaving a void in the Catholic community and the world. Bhopal Archbishop Durairaj expressed profound sorrow, mourning his passing as a significant loss beyond religious boundaries.

Recalling personal encounters with Pope Francis, the Archbishop reflected on the Pope's humility, spirituality, and compassion. As the leader of the global Catholic Church, Pope Francis was a vocal advocate for refugees and a staunch campaigner for peace.

Born in Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio's journey from a modest family background to becoming Pope in 2013 was marked by profound faith and service. His legacy, characterized by transformative compassion, will continue to inspire. Archbishop Durairaj, among others, pledges to carry forward his mission of love and communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025