Global Mourning: The Legacy of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, has died at the age of 88, leaving a void in the Catholic community and the world. Bhopal Archbishop Durairaj expressed profound sorrow, mourning his passing as a significant loss beyond religious boundaries.

Recalling personal encounters with Pope Francis, the Archbishop reflected on the Pope's humility, spirituality, and compassion. As the leader of the global Catholic Church, Pope Francis was a vocal advocate for refugees and a staunch campaigner for peace.

Born in Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio's journey from a modest family background to becoming Pope in 2013 was marked by profound faith and service. His legacy, characterized by transformative compassion, will continue to inspire. Archbishop Durairaj, among others, pledges to carry forward his mission of love and communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)