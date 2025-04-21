Pope Francis: A Legacy of Love and Humility

Pope Francis, the first non-European pontiff, profoundly impacted the world through his humble approach and caring leadership. His deep affection for India's spiritual heritage marked his papacy, as noted by Father Ajit Kumar Xess of the Provincial Ranchi Jesuits.

Demonstrating his dedication to the marginalized, the Pope chose a modest residence, reflecting his commitment to living in proximity to those he served. His actions, such as washing the feet of prisoners and visiting hospitals, exemplified his empathetic approach, cementing his legacy as a symbol of authenticity and compassion.

As the world mourns his passing, Father Xess highlights the personal loss felt among Jesuits, recognizing Pope Francis as both a global leader and a loyal member of their community. His advocacy for peace, justice, and dialogue continues to inspire a more just and harmonious world.

