Revamping Ayodhya: Transforming Entry Gates to Tourism Hubs

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to boost tourism in Ayodhya by converting the city's six major entry gates into extensive tourist service centers.

Following the increased influx of devotees since the Ram Lalla idol consecration last January, these centers will offer diverse amenities including hotels classified as 3-star and 2-star, budget accommodations, and tourist offices.

Further enhancements will feature art and craft galleries, dining establishments, amphitheaters, parking facilities, green areas, and EV charging spots. The expansive complex at Jatayu Gate will be the largest of these projects, covering 5.76 hectares along Ambedkar Nagar Road, as per the finalized blueprint by the UP Tourism Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)