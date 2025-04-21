Left Menu

Revamping Ayodhya: Transforming Entry Gates to Tourism Hubs

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to enhance tourism in Ayodhya by transforming six major entry gates into comprehensive tourist service centers. The centers will feature hotels, art galleries, food courts, and more, catering to the growing influx of devotees following the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to boost tourism in Ayodhya by converting the city's six major entry gates into extensive tourist service centers.

Following the increased influx of devotees since the Ram Lalla idol consecration last January, these centers will offer diverse amenities including hotels classified as 3-star and 2-star, budget accommodations, and tourist offices.

Further enhancements will feature art and craft galleries, dining establishments, amphitheaters, parking facilities, green areas, and EV charging spots. The expansive complex at Jatayu Gate will be the largest of these projects, covering 5.76 hectares along Ambedkar Nagar Road, as per the finalized blueprint by the UP Tourism Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

