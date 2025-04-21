WAVES Summit: A Major Platform for Creators

The Union Minister L Murugan announced that the upcoming World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is a major opportunity for media and entertainment creators.

The event, scheduled from May 1 to 4 in Mumbai, includes programs such as the WAVES Bazaar and CEO Round Table, drawing media and entertainment sector participants globally.

Murugan emphasized the summit's role in showcasing Indian technology and content, with leading domestic and international production companies participating to celebrate creativity. Accompanying his announcement, he also engaged in discussions with Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister on state development issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)