Left Menu

WAVES Summit: A Major Platform for Creators

Union Minister L Murugan highlights the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) as a significant opportunity for creators in the media and entertainment industries. The summit, held in Mumbai, will host programs like WAVES Bazaar and a CEO Round Table, showcasing Indian technology and content creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:28 IST
WAVES Summit: A Major Platform for Creators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister L Murugan announced that the upcoming World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is a major opportunity for media and entertainment creators.

The event, scheduled from May 1 to 4 in Mumbai, includes programs such as the WAVES Bazaar and CEO Round Table, drawing media and entertainment sector participants globally.

Murugan emphasized the summit's role in showcasing Indian technology and content, with leading domestic and international production companies participating to celebrate creativity. Accompanying his announcement, he also engaged in discussions with Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister on state development issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025