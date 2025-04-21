WAVES Summit: A Major Platform for Creators
Union Minister L Murugan highlights the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) as a significant opportunity for creators in the media and entertainment industries. The summit, held in Mumbai, will host programs like WAVES Bazaar and a CEO Round Table, showcasing Indian technology and content creation.
- Country:
- India
The Union Minister L Murugan announced that the upcoming World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is a major opportunity for media and entertainment creators.
The event, scheduled from May 1 to 4 in Mumbai, includes programs such as the WAVES Bazaar and CEO Round Table, drawing media and entertainment sector participants globally.
Murugan emphasized the summit's role in showcasing Indian technology and content, with leading domestic and international production companies participating to celebrate creativity. Accompanying his announcement, he also engaged in discussions with Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister on state development issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Indians Seek Redemption Against RCB Amidst Batting Woes
Jasprit Bumrah's Much-Awaited Comeback: A Boost for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians Aim to Overcome Batting Struggles Against RCB
Jasprit Bumrah's Anticipated IPL Return with Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah's Triumphant Return Boosts Mumbai Indians and National Hopes