Mumbai Civic Polls: A Direct Contest Without Third Front

The Mumbai civic polls are set to witness direct contests on 32 seats, as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance goes head-to-head with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Notably, there is no strong third-front candidate to challenge them.

This electoral landscape has emerged as the Congress-Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi (VBA) alliance refrained from contesting these seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena partnership, under Eknath Shinde, and the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, are both vying to uphold Marathi culture.

Despite reports of discord, the VBA conveyed to Congress its decision to contest only five of their designated seats, while Congress fields candidates on the remaining 16. With the absence of a third front, vote splitting is unlikely, potentially favoring the Thackerays.

