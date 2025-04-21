Left Menu

Record Registrations Boost Chardham Yatra Preparations in Uttarakhand

With an influx of over 17 lakh devotees, Uttarakhand raises online registrations for Chardham Yatra to 75%. State preparations involve more counters, hoteliers' involvement, and a state-level mock drill to ensure safety and an organized experience for pilgrims during the Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, exceeding 17 lakh registrations, the Uttarakhand government has decided to increase the online registration cap for the Chardham Yatra to 75%.

With a focus on accommodating the surge of devotees, plans are underway to establish additional registration counters along each dham's route.

Furthermore, a state-level 'mock drill' is slated for April 24 to assess disaster response readiness, ensuring a safe and well-organized pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

