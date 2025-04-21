Record Registrations Boost Chardham Yatra Preparations in Uttarakhand

In the face of an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, exceeding 17 lakh registrations, the Uttarakhand government has decided to increase the online registration cap for the Chardham Yatra to 75%.

With a focus on accommodating the surge of devotees, plans are underway to establish additional registration counters along each dham's route.

Furthermore, a state-level 'mock drill' is slated for April 24 to assess disaster response readiness, ensuring a safe and well-organized pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)