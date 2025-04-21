Vatican's Heartfelt Tribute: Rosary Prayer for Pope Francis

In a poignant tribute to Pope Francis, the Vatican has commenced a Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square, marking the first public commemoration following his death.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica, led the heartfelt ceremony as the sun set over the city, reinforcing Francis' enduring influence.

Pope Francis passed away early Monday, shortly after bestowing a final Easter Sunday blessing. The rosary began with Gambetti bowing to an icon of the Madonna, accompanied by a choir, as he urged the faithful to remember Francis' words, "Do not forget to pray for me," as they gathered to pray for the late pontiff.

(With inputs from agencies.)