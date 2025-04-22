Left Menu

Kerala Postpones Anniversary Events Amid Papal Mourning

The Kerala government postponed its anniversary celebrations following the death of Pope Francis. Originally planned for April 22-23 in Kasaragod and Wayanad, the events, including the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition, will be rescheduled during the state mourning period declared by the Indian government.

In light of Pope Francis's passing, Kerala has postponed its planned anniversary celebrations set for April 22 and 23.

Originally scheduled events in Kasaragod and Wayanad, including the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition, have been put on hold after the Indian government declared a state mourning period.

Pope Francis, noteworthy as the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years, died at the age of 88, prompting global tributes and local observances.

