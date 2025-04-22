Vice President Vance and Family Experience Cultural Grandeur at Amber Fort
US Vice President J D Vance and his family visited the historic Amber Fort in Jaipur, where they received a red carpet welcome. The visit included cultural performances and a tour of the architectural marvel. The fort showcases Rajasthan's vibrant history and traditional design with its unique courtyards.
US Vice President J D Vance, accompanied by his family, made an official visit to the historic Amber Fort in Jaipur, drawing attention to the critical balance of cultural heritage and modern diplomacy.
The Vance family was given a red carpet reception, complete with elephants, choreography, and traditional folk dances, reflecting Rajasthan's rich tapestry of tradition.
While the fort was temporarily closed to the public, the visit highlighted not just diplomatic relations but also emphasized the significance of cultural preservation and tourism in the global narrative.
