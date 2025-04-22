Left Menu

Footfall Boom, Revenue Bust: India's Monuments Post-Pandemic Saga

India's centrally protected ticketed monuments saw a 19% boost in visitor numbers in 2023-24 compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, revenue fell by 2.83%, largely due to a decline in foreign visitors. This reflects a shift in visitor composition, impacting monument revenue despite increased domestic tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:48 IST
Footfall Boom, Revenue Bust: India's Monuments Post-Pandemic Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's centrally protected ticketed monuments experienced a significant increase in visitor numbers in 2023-24, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by over 19%, according to official data. Despite this surge, revenue from ticket sales did not follow suit, indicating a complex recovery landscape for these historic sites.

An analysis of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) data, presented to the Rajya Sabha, highlights a nuanced picture of the post-pandemic tourism revival, especially with a stark contrast between increases in domestic visitors and declines in foreign tourist numbers. This shift in visitor demographics is crucial to understanding the revenue drop.

The trend aligns with national tourism patterns observed in the Ministry of Tourism's 'India Tourism Data Compendium 2024', which shows a partial recovery of foreign tourist arrivals and foreign exchange earnings. Amid varied performances across individual monuments, the monuments sector continues to reflect broader themes of resilience and change within India's dynamic tourism landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025