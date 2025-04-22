Footfall Boom, Revenue Bust: India's Monuments Post-Pandemic Saga
India's centrally protected ticketed monuments saw a 19% boost in visitor numbers in 2023-24 compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, revenue fell by 2.83%, largely due to a decline in foreign visitors. This reflects a shift in visitor composition, impacting monument revenue despite increased domestic tourism.
India's centrally protected ticketed monuments experienced a significant increase in visitor numbers in 2023-24, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by over 19%, according to official data. Despite this surge, revenue from ticket sales did not follow suit, indicating a complex recovery landscape for these historic sites.
An analysis of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) data, presented to the Rajya Sabha, highlights a nuanced picture of the post-pandemic tourism revival, especially with a stark contrast between increases in domestic visitors and declines in foreign tourist numbers. This shift in visitor demographics is crucial to understanding the revenue drop.
The trend aligns with national tourism patterns observed in the Ministry of Tourism's 'India Tourism Data Compendium 2024', which shows a partial recovery of foreign tourist arrivals and foreign exchange earnings. Amid varied performances across individual monuments, the monuments sector continues to reflect broader themes of resilience and change within India's dynamic tourism landscape.
