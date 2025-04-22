Zurab Tsereteli: Monumental Sculptor's Controversial Legacy

Zurab Tsereteli, the Georgian-Russian sculptor known for his immense and sometimes contentious monuments, passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest, as reported by his assistant Sergei Shagulashvili to Russia's Tass news agency.

Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 4, 1934, during the Soviet era, Tsereteli became a significant figure in the art world by the 1970s, working as an art director for the Soviet Foreign Ministry and leaving his artistic mark on embassies around the globe.

Tsereteli's career, however, often met with criticism for the sheer scale of his works, such as the controversial 98-meter-tall Peter the Great monument near the Kremlin. Despite mixed reactions, he remained influential in Russian art, holding positions like president of the Russian Academy of Arts.

