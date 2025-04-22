Pope Francis: A Pontiff's Passion for the Beautiful Game

Pope Francis, a lifelong fan of soccer and supporter of Argentine club San Lorenzo, infused his pontificate with anecdotes drawn from the sport. He saw soccer as a platform for camaraderie, urging players and fans alike to embrace teamwork.

Despite his passion, Francis maintained a promise to avoid television, staying informed through radio updates. He offered a surprising choice in the age-old debate of soccer's greatest, naming Pelé alongside compatriots Maradona and Messi for their brilliance and humility.

Throughout his life, Francis encouraged top-tier players to remember their roots, urging them never to forget the grassroots pitches and small clubs. In speeches, he emphasized gratitude and life's victories over sporting triumphs, calling for humility and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)