Santu Misra Joins BurdaLuxury as Creative Director at Large
BurdaLuxury has appointed Santu Misra as Creative Director at Large for its Lifestyle Asia India and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia brands. Misra's role will focus on leading the creative vision and crafting content strategies, as the company shifts towards a video-centric transformation. His experience will drive BurdaLuxury’s influence in cultural conversations.
BurdaLuxury, a leading media company in Asia, announced today the appointment of Santu Misra as Creative Director at Large for Lifestyle Asia India and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. This strategic move aims to spearhead the company's transition toward a more video-focused content approach.
In his new role, Misra will oversee creative content strategies for Lifestyle Asia India, alongside initiating high-impact campaigns. Collaborating with editorial and social media teams, he plans to produce innovative, culture-defining content to engage a new generation of consumers.
Reflecting on the decision, BurdaLuxury CEO Björn Rettig praised Misra's capability, highlighting India's market vibrancy and creative energy. Misra's previous roles have involved redefining digital media landscapes in India, notably with Times of India's iDiva, making him a pivotal asset for the company's growth.
