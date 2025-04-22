Eternity's Threshold: Pope Francis' Final Message
Pope Francis emphasized that death marks a transition to eternity, not an end, in a book preface written before his final hospitalization. The 88-year-old pontiff, who died after a stroke, often highlighted life's value by accepting death. His message resonates in a book on old age by Cardinal Angelo Scola.
Pope Francis underscored that death isn't the termination of life but rather the inception of eternity. This profound reflection was written shortly before his last hospitalization and included as a preface to a forthcoming book. The pontiff, aged 88, passed away following a stroke and cardiac arrest, concluding a papacy marked by frequent conflicts with traditionalists and support for the disadvantaged.
Earlier this year, Francis spent five weeks hospitalized with double pneumonia, yet he made a recovery and returned to the Vatican. In the book on old age authored by Italian Cardinal Angelo Scola, Francis wrote, "Death is not the end; it's a new beginning," highlighting that eternal life commences on Earth for those who love.
A prominent figure in the Catholic Church as its first Latin American leader, Francis consistently addressed death openly, urging others to do likewise. At a 2019 event in Mexico City for young people, he stated, "The question of death is the question of life," emphasizing that acknowledging death enhances life's appreciation.
