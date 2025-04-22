Left Menu

Eternity's Threshold: Pope Francis' Final Message

Pope Francis emphasized that death marks a transition to eternity, not an end, in a book preface written before his final hospitalization. The 88-year-old pontiff, who died after a stroke, often highlighted life's value by accepting death. His message resonates in a book on old age by Cardinal Angelo Scola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:00 IST
Eternity's Threshold: Pope Francis' Final Message
Pope Francis Image Credit:

Pope Francis underscored that death isn't the termination of life but rather the inception of eternity. This profound reflection was written shortly before his last hospitalization and included as a preface to a forthcoming book. The pontiff, aged 88, passed away following a stroke and cardiac arrest, concluding a papacy marked by frequent conflicts with traditionalists and support for the disadvantaged.

Earlier this year, Francis spent five weeks hospitalized with double pneumonia, yet he made a recovery and returned to the Vatican. In the book on old age authored by Italian Cardinal Angelo Scola, Francis wrote, "Death is not the end; it's a new beginning," highlighting that eternal life commences on Earth for those who love.

A prominent figure in the Catholic Church as its first Latin American leader, Francis consistently addressed death openly, urging others to do likewise. At a 2019 event in Mexico City for young people, he stated, "The question of death is the question of life," emphasizing that acknowledging death enhances life's appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025