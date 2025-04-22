Goa's Heartfelt Farewell to Pope Francis
The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman mourns the passing of Pope Francis, hosting a mass in his honor on April 24. The community, led by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, gathers at the Cathedral Church in Old Goa to pay respects to the beloved pontiff.
The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman is set to conduct a mass in memory of Pope Francis on April 24. The late pontiff, recognized as the first Latin American pope, gained worldwide admiration for his modest demeanor and dedication to the underprivileged.
According to a statement from the Goa Church on Tuesday, the service will be held at the Cathedral Church in Old Goa. The event will be led by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, with priests, religious communities, and laypersons encouraged to attend and pay tribute to the pope.
As a gesture of respect, offices at the Bishop's House will remain closed on April 26, the day of the funeral, allowing all to honor the deceased leader's legacy in quiet reflection.
