Jain Community Rallies Against Unauthorized Temple Demolition

The Jain community in Pune has staged a protest outside the district collector's office, voicing their dismay over the demolition of a temple by the Mumbai civic body. The demonstration demands accountability for this controversial act.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently dismantled a Jain temple within the Neminath Cooperative Housing Society, labeling it an unauthorized construction. The move sparked outrage within the community, leading to the protest organized by the Sakal Jain Sangh.

In response to the unrest, the BMC has transferred an assistant municipal commissioner. Protesters, including former corporator Abhay Chhajed, stressed the need for authorities to handle religious sites with greater sensitivity.

