Jain Community Rallies Against Unauthorized Temple Demolition
The Jain community in Pune protested against the demolition of a Jain temple by the Mumbai civic body, demanding accountability. Hundreds joined the sit-in, emphasizing their peace-loving nature but highlighting their agony at the incident. The BMC transferred an official in response to the unrest.
The Jain community in Pune has staged a protest outside the district collector's office, voicing their dismay over the demolition of a temple by the Mumbai civic body. The demonstration demands accountability for this controversial act.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently dismantled a Jain temple within the Neminath Cooperative Housing Society, labeling it an unauthorized construction. The move sparked outrage within the community, leading to the protest organized by the Sakal Jain Sangh.
In response to the unrest, the BMC has transferred an assistant municipal commissioner. Protesters, including former corporator Abhay Chhajed, stressed the need for authorities to handle religious sites with greater sensitivity.
