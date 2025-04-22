Reviving Romance: Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Royals' Set to Charm OTT Audiences

The much-anticipated OTT series 'The Royals,' starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, is set to revive the once-dominant romance genre on screen. The series, which debuts on May 9, intricately explores the love story between Aviraaj Singh, a prince, and Sophia Shekhar, a commoner and CEO.

Pednekar, known for her roles in films depicting small-town life, finds herself in a new avatar within a regal setting. She highlights how playing an urban character allowed her to showcase her real self, while Khatter expresses excitement about delving into romance anew.

The production features a stellar cast, including veterans like Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar, who step into royal roles. With 'The Royals,' creators Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy aim to offer audiences a fresh take on love, punctuated with royal drama and heartfelt performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)