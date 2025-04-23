Left Menu

A Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Last Journey at St. Peter's Basilica

Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis' body lay in state, providing the public a chance to pay their final respects. The Vatican commenced the mourning period after Francis, who passed away at age 88, was transported from his residence to the basilica, following an honorary procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:00 IST
On Wednesday, St. Peter's Basilica opened its doors to the public, drawing thousands who came to bid farewell to Pope Francis. The central aisle of the basilica was filled with mourners, and Swiss Guards stood solemnly at attention.

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, will lie in state until his funeral and burial on Saturday. The Vatican initiated the official mourning period with a procession starting at 11 am, as the pontiff's casket was moved from his Vatican hotel residence to the basilica.

The procession, attended by cardinals and bishops, retraced the steps of Pope Francis' final public appearance in the piazza, taken during his last Easter Sunday in the iconic popemobile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

