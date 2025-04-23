A Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Last Journey at St. Peter's Basilica

On Wednesday, St. Peter's Basilica opened its doors to the public, drawing thousands who came to bid farewell to Pope Francis. The central aisle of the basilica was filled with mourners, and Swiss Guards stood solemnly at attention.

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, will lie in state until his funeral and burial on Saturday. The Vatican initiated the official mourning period with a procession starting at 11 am, as the pontiff's casket was moved from his Vatican hotel residence to the basilica.

The procession, attended by cardinals and bishops, retraced the steps of Pope Francis' final public appearance in the piazza, taken during his last Easter Sunday in the iconic popemobile.

(With inputs from agencies.)