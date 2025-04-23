Left Menu

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi Star in Film Inspired by Landmark Shah Bano Case

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi headline a new film inspired by the Shah Bano Vs Ahmed Khan case. Directed by Suparn S Verma, filming has concluded in Uttar Pradesh. The case highlighted Muslim women's rights in India, with Shah Bano's fight for maintenance leading to significant legal and political repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:35 IST
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi Star in Film Inspired by Landmark Shah Bano Case
Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi are set to feature in an upcoming film that draws inspiration from the landmark Shah Bano Vs Ahmed Khan case. According to a press release, the duo has wrapped up shooting for the film expected to be released later this year.

Emraan Hashmi portrays the role of Yami's husband, a character inspired by Shah Bano's real-life husband, Ahmed Khan. Helmed by Suparn S Verma, famed for 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain', the movie was shot across various locations in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. Additional details about the project remain under wraps.

The Shah Bano case, officially known as Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum & Ors, is a pivotal moment in Indian legal history concerning women's rights. The case began in 1978 when Shah Bano, married since 1932 and a mother of five, petitioned for maintenance from her husband in Indore. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in her favor, granting her maintenance under Section 125. However, the ruling was overturned a year later due to legislative action by the Rajiv Gandhi administration, sparking nationwide debate. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025