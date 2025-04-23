Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi Star in Film Inspired by Landmark Shah Bano Case
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi headline a new film inspired by the Shah Bano Vs Ahmed Khan case. Directed by Suparn S Verma, filming has concluded in Uttar Pradesh. The case highlighted Muslim women's rights in India, with Shah Bano's fight for maintenance leading to significant legal and political repercussions.
Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi are set to feature in an upcoming film that draws inspiration from the landmark Shah Bano Vs Ahmed Khan case. According to a press release, the duo has wrapped up shooting for the film expected to be released later this year.
Emraan Hashmi portrays the role of Yami's husband, a character inspired by Shah Bano's real-life husband, Ahmed Khan. Helmed by Suparn S Verma, famed for 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain', the movie was shot across various locations in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. Additional details about the project remain under wraps.
The Shah Bano case, officially known as Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum & Ors, is a pivotal moment in Indian legal history concerning women's rights. The case began in 1978 when Shah Bano, married since 1932 and a mother of five, petitioned for maintenance from her husband in Indore. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in her favor, granting her maintenance under Section 125. However, the ruling was overturned a year later due to legislative action by the Rajiv Gandhi administration, sparking nationwide debate. (ANI)
