Bella Ramsey: Embracing Identity Beyond Headlines
Bella Ramsey, star of 'The Last of Us', came out as non-binary in 2023. Despite initial hesitation, they find the decision liberating but wish it hadn't become such a headline. Now, Ramsey focuses on living freely, wishing for a more chill conversation about non-binary identities.
Bella Ramsey, widely known for their portrayal of Lyanna Mormont in 'Game of Thrones', revealed their non-binary identity while promoting HBO's 'The Last of Us'. This disclosure, however, turned into a major headline, an outcome Ramsey did not anticipate.
In an interview with The Guardian, the actor shared their mixed feelings about the revelation. They wished it hadn't become such a focal point, but also acknowledged the positive impact on those who found representation in their announcement.
Ramsey, currently featuring in 'The Last of Us' Season 2, now feels liberated. They assert a desire for discussions about non-binary identities to become more relaxed and normalized, reflecting their personal comfort with their identity.
