Thousands Mourn as Terror Claims Life of Tourists in Kashmir

The tragic death of 65-year-old Edappally native N Ramachandran, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir, has struck a chord with many. Government officials, political leaders, family, and friends gathered at the airport to honor his memory, as his body was returned for a final farewell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:27 IST
Edappally native N Ramachandran, aged 65, was fatally shot by terrorists during a family holiday in Pahalgam, Kashmir, a tragic incident that occurred in front of his family. The victim's remains were flown back to his hometown on Wednesday night and were met by an outpouring of grief.

A host of political dignitaries, including State Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and others, assembled at Nedumbassery Airport to pay their respects. The incident has sparked widespread outrage against terrorism, as evident from the slogans raised by the gathered crowd.

Ramachandran's body is currently in a local mortuary but will be available for public homage at Changampuzha Park before final rites are conducted at his Edappally residence. The local community continues to mourn this senseless act of violence.

