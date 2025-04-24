Trump's White House Makeover: A Golden Touch

President Donald Trump is reshaping the White House with notable changes such as new flagpoles, art including his own portraits, and a full redecoration of the Oval Office. These measures reflect Trump's real estate background and his quest to leave a personal mark on the iconic residence.

The Republican president plans to add two flagpoles to the White House grounds, which he claims have lacked this feature for 200 years. He has also revamped the Oval Office with golden accents to align with his vision of a 'golden age,' marking a significant shift from previous presidencies.

Trump also considers extensive changes to the historic Rose Garden, including paving the lawn to address persistent issues with wet conditions. By blending personal flair with respect for tradition, Trump hopes to lead with optimism and set the stage for what he dubs as America's golden era.

(With inputs from agencies.)