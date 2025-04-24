Left Menu

Trump's White House Makeover: A Golden Touch

President Trump is transforming the White House with new flagpoles, art, and an Oval Office redecoration. The overhaul includes portraits, golden accents, and planned changes to the Rose Garden. Embracing his real estate roots, Trump is adding personal touches while maintaining historical elements, reflecting his optimistic leadership style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 02:37 IST
Trump's White House Makeover: A Golden Touch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is reshaping the White House with notable changes such as new flagpoles, art including his own portraits, and a full redecoration of the Oval Office. These measures reflect Trump's real estate background and his quest to leave a personal mark on the iconic residence.

The Republican president plans to add two flagpoles to the White House grounds, which he claims have lacked this feature for 200 years. He has also revamped the Oval Office with golden accents to align with his vision of a 'golden age,' marking a significant shift from previous presidencies.

Trump also considers extensive changes to the historic Rose Garden, including paving the lawn to address persistent issues with wet conditions. By blending personal flair with respect for tradition, Trump hopes to lead with optimism and set the stage for what he dubs as America's golden era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025