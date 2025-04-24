Left Menu

San Lorenzo Bids Tearful Farewell to Iconic Fan Pope Francis

San Lorenzo, the beloved soccer club of Pope Francis, held a Mass in his honor following his passing at age 88. Pope Francis, a lifelong fan of the club he attended since childhood, inspired many with his humility and devotion. His legacy intertwines with the club, though it now faces a scandal.

San Lorenzo, Pope Francis' cherished soccer club in Buenos Aires, commemorated its most illustrious fan with a heartfelt Mass two days after his passing. Amidst Argentina's emotional tributes, the club honored the first Latin American pontiff known for his simplicity and humility.

Members of San Lorenzo, draped in club jerseys and gripping rosaries, gathered in the Almagro district to pay respects to Pope Francis. It was at this very church, where the club was founded over a century ago, that a young Jorge Mario Bergoglio first embraced his faith and passion for the team.

Despite a busy life as the Roman Catholic Church's head, Pope Francis never severed ties with San Lorenzo, following the club's fortunes via radio and recollecting the team's ascent to Argentine champions soon after he became pope. However, the club now grapples with a fraud scandal involving its president.

