A Journey of Joy and Tragedy: Pune's Ganbote in Kashmir

In a tragic turn of events, Pune businessman Kaustubh Ganbote, known for his successful snacks enterprise, was killed during a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This rare vacation with his wife and friends turned into a heartbreaking incident that has left their families and the community in deep shock.

Ganbote, who was recently enjoying the joy of becoming a grandfather, was on vacation with his wife Sangita, along with his close friend Santosh Jagdale and his family. Their trip, aimed at relaxation and family bonding, was cut short by a devastating attack that claimed their lives.

As the bodies were returned to Pune, the district mourned the loss of beloved and familiar faces. The tragedy highlighted the violence disrupting peaceful lives. The friends who mourn Ganbote's demise remember him as a jovial individual dedicated to his business and family, cherishing a life built on hard work and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)