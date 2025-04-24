Left Menu

A Journey of Joy and Tragedy: Pune's Ganbote in Kashmir

Pune resident Kaustubh Ganbote, who built a successful snacks business, was on a rare trip to Kashmir with his wife and friends when a terror attack occurred, claiming his life. The tragedy also took his close friend Santosh Jagdale’s life. The incident has shocked their loved ones and community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:33 IST
A Journey of Joy and Tragedy: Pune's Ganbote in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Pune businessman Kaustubh Ganbote, known for his successful snacks enterprise, was killed during a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This rare vacation with his wife and friends turned into a heartbreaking incident that has left their families and the community in deep shock.

Ganbote, who was recently enjoying the joy of becoming a grandfather, was on vacation with his wife Sangita, along with his close friend Santosh Jagdale and his family. Their trip, aimed at relaxation and family bonding, was cut short by a devastating attack that claimed their lives.

As the bodies were returned to Pune, the district mourned the loss of beloved and familiar faces. The tragedy highlighted the violence disrupting peaceful lives. The friends who mourn Ganbote's demise remember him as a jovial individual dedicated to his business and family, cherishing a life built on hard work and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025