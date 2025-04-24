Left Menu

Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen Granted Permission to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral Amidst Controversy

Cardinal Joseph Zen, a vocal critic of the Vatican's agreement with China, was permitted to leave Hong Kong for Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City. Zen, 93, previously arrested under a national security law, remains a controversial figure. He's expected to return after the funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:07 IST
Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen Granted Permission to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral Amidst Controversy
Cardinal Joseph Zen

Hong Kong's Cardinal Joseph Zen, known for his outspoken criticism of the Vatican's dealings with China, was granted permission to leave the city to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City. The 93-year-old retired bishop departed Hong Kong after reclaiming his passport through a court order, following its confiscation during a previous arrest under a Beijing-imposed security law.

Zen, a prominent critic of the Vatican's agreement allowing Chinese authorities to appoint bishops, criticized intricate church politics. His statement questioning the early pre-conclave meetings circulated on social media, although officially unverified. Zen plans to return post-funeral, but the exact date remains undetermined.

Cardinal Zen's legal challenges echo past controversies, highlighting his arrest in 2022 and his fine for failing to register a fund linked to Hong Kong's 2019 protests. Meanwhile, continued Vatican-China tensions exist, underscored by official visits like that of Hong Kong's Cardinal Stephen Chow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025