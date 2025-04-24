Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen Granted Permission to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral Amidst Controversy

Hong Kong's Cardinal Joseph Zen, known for his outspoken criticism of the Vatican's dealings with China, was granted permission to leave the city to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City. The 93-year-old retired bishop departed Hong Kong after reclaiming his passport through a court order, following its confiscation during a previous arrest under a Beijing-imposed security law.

Zen, a prominent critic of the Vatican's agreement allowing Chinese authorities to appoint bishops, criticized intricate church politics. His statement questioning the early pre-conclave meetings circulated on social media, although officially unverified. Zen plans to return post-funeral, but the exact date remains undetermined.

Cardinal Zen's legal challenges echo past controversies, highlighting his arrest in 2022 and his fine for failing to register a fund linked to Hong Kong's 2019 protests. Meanwhile, continued Vatican-China tensions exist, underscored by official visits like that of Hong Kong's Cardinal Stephen Chow.

