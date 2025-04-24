Left Menu

Paris Heist Trial: The 'Grandpa Robbers' and Kim Kardashian's Ordeal

A group known as the 'grandpa robbers' will stand trial for a 2016 heist in Paris involving Kim Kardashian. The suspects, including men in their 70s, allegedly stole millions in jewelry at gunpoint. Kardashian will testify in court, seeking justice for the traumatic incident.

Updated: 24-04-2025 16:07 IST
Next week will see the commencement of a sensational trial in Paris, involving a group labeled the 'grandpa robbers.' These individuals, among them septuagenarians, stand accused of executing a daring 2016 heist against reality star Kim Kardashian, making off with millions of dollars in jewelry.

Kardashian, who was tied up and held at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, will testify against the suspects, who posed as law enforcement to gain entry to her luxury suite. Her $4 million engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West was among the treasures taken in the raid.

Despite the trauma, Kardashian was unharmed but profoundly shaken. Her legal team insists she will reserve her comments for the trial, which features over ten defendants facing various charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and complicity. Investigators continue to unravel the full scope of the heist.

