Payal Kapadia Honored with French Civilian Award for Cinematic Brilliance

Director Payal Kapadia, a Mumbai-born filmmaker, has been honored with the prestigious French civilian award, Officier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. This accolade celebrates her outstanding contribution to cinema and her role in fostering cultural connections between France and India.

Kapadia's breakthrough film 'All We Imagine As Light', an Indo-French co-production, previously won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Her recognition as an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters was presented by Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai.

The award highlights Kapadia's commitment to amplifying India's unique cinematic voices globally and acknowledges her significance in the ongoing cultural dialogue between the two nations, enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)