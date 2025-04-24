Search Intensifies for Missing Trekker in Sikkim's Goechala

Authorities in West Sikkim have launched an intensive search for Sandeep Roy, a 31-year-old tourist from West Bengal, reported missing since April 21 while trekking to Goechala.

Roy was part of an eight-member group and last spotted near Thangsing, known for difficult terrain. He was reportedly at the rear before disappearing.

Efforts to locate him involve police, local residents, and authorities navigating the area's challenging weather. The trek group is expected to arrive at Yuksom soon.

