Left Menu

Bollywood Reacts to Pahalgam Attack: A Nation in Mourning

The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left the nation in shock. Bollywood celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan, have expressed their grief and outrage. The horrific incident resulted in 25 Indian and one Nepali tourist deaths, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:47 IST
Bollywood Reacts to Pahalgam Attack: A Nation in Mourning
Sara Ali Khan (Photo/instagram/@saraalikhan95). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bollywood stars have openly shared their grief and outrage. Actor Sara Ali Khan described the attack as 'barbaric brutality,' expressing sorrow for the disruption in a region she once deemed 'serene' and 'beautiful.'

Other notable voices from the industry include Akshay Kumar, who condemned the incident as 'sheer evil' via his social media. Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his devastation over the loss of innocent lives, calling for unity and justice in these trying times.

The attack targeted tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, leading to 25 Indian and one Nepali national casualties. It marks one of the most severe attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident, sparking condemnation from both national leaders and the film fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025