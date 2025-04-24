Bollywood Reacts to Pahalgam Attack: A Nation in Mourning

In the wake of a shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bollywood stars have openly shared their grief and outrage. Actor Sara Ali Khan described the attack as 'barbaric brutality,' expressing sorrow for the disruption in a region she once deemed 'serene' and 'beautiful.'

Other notable voices from the industry include Akshay Kumar, who condemned the incident as 'sheer evil' via his social media. Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his devastation over the loss of innocent lives, calling for unity and justice in these trying times.

The attack targeted tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, leading to 25 Indian and one Nepali national casualties. It marks one of the most severe attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident, sparking condemnation from both national leaders and the film fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)