Canadian Tourists Turn Away from the US Amid Tensions

Amid political tensions under President Donald Trump, Canadian tourists are increasingly opting for destinations like Mexico over the United States. Diana and Rick Bellamy from Calgary, initially planning a Caribbean cruise from Houston, chose Mexico's Pacific coast instead, citing unease over US border policies and political climate.

The decline in tourism from Canada, the largest source of international visitors to the US, is significant, with a 22 percent drop in border crossings. This trend comes as Trump's administration enforces stricter entry protocols, prompting Canadians to rethink their holiday plans.

The situation has impacted the US tourism industry, with figures showing a substantial decrease in Canadian bookings. Meanwhile, political repercussions are emerging in Canada, with Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party gaining ground ahead of parliamentary elections, propelled by national sentiments against US policies.

