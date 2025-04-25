Pradip Kurbah Triumphs at Moscow Film Festival
Pradip Kurbah, a national award-winning self-taught filmmaker, achieved international acclaim at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival. His film 'Ha Lyngkha Bneng' won Best Film, and Kurbah was named Best Director. The achievement highlights Meghalaya's rich cultural stories and the growing support for local cinema.
At the 47th Moscow International Film Festival, self-taught filmmaker Pradip Kurbah clinched two major awards. His film, 'Ha Lyngkha Bneng,' was honored as Best Film, while Kurbah himself was named Best Director. This triumph was announced by the Moscow festival's organisers.
These prestigious awards are presented by the Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), which annually acknowledges excellent feature films from the Asia-Pacific region. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated Kurbah for this outstanding achievement.
In response to the accolades, Kurbah expressed immense gratitude via Instagram. He dedicated the award to the people of Meghalaya and emphasized the state's support for local cinema. Sangma highlighted this as a proud moment for Meghalaya, noting the state's financial backing to Kurbah's film.
