Pradip Kurbah Triumphs at Moscow Film Festival

At the 47th Moscow International Film Festival, self-taught filmmaker Pradip Kurbah clinched two major awards. His film, 'Ha Lyngkha Bneng,' was honored as Best Film, while Kurbah himself was named Best Director. This triumph was announced by the Moscow festival's organisers.

These prestigious awards are presented by the Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), which annually acknowledges excellent feature films from the Asia-Pacific region. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated Kurbah for this outstanding achievement.

In response to the accolades, Kurbah expressed immense gratitude via Instagram. He dedicated the award to the people of Meghalaya and emphasized the state's support for local cinema. Sangma highlighted this as a proud moment for Meghalaya, noting the state's financial backing to Kurbah's film.

(With inputs from agencies.)