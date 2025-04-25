Empowering Uttarakhand: Reviving Sanskrit and Creating Job Opportunities
Uttarakhand plans to train 100,000 people in Sanskrit to boost its use among locals, connecting the ancient language with modern employment opportunities. The initiative includes online and offline training, Vedic centres, and competitions. It aims to enrich cultural heritage and engage youth with language proficiency.
Uttarakhand is set to train 100,000 residents in 'simple' Sanskrit through both online and offline channels, as part of efforts to make the ancient language accessible to everyday people. The initiative, noted at the General Committee of Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy's 10th meeting, aligns with state ambitions to link Sanskrit with job prospects and spur youth engagement.
This language-promoting agenda includes phased training, establishment of Vedic study centers, and contemporary-themed short film competitions in Sanskrit, according to government officials. Sanskrit, officially second to Hindi in Uttarakhand, will also be featured more prominently in schools through debates, essays, and shloka recitation contests.
Furthermore, Sanskrit Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat highlighted plans to develop one 'Sanskrit Gram' per district, incorporating nodal officers to oversee language use in offices. Proposals for scholarships and incentives for priests aim to bolster Sanskrit's standing across the state.
