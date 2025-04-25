Left Menu

Legacy of a Space Visionary: The Life of Dr. K Kasturirangan

Former ISRO chief Dr. K Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru at 84. Celebrated for his leadership at ISRO and as a contributor to India's space and educational advancements, his efforts led to global recognition. Condolences poured in from President Murmu, PM Modi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:55 IST
Former ISRO chief Dr. K Kasturirangan, a pioneer in India's space research, passed away on Friday in Bengaluru at the age of 84. Survived by two sons, the renowned astrophysicist had been battling age-related ailments for months. His contributions to India's stellar space program remain unparalleled.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief, highlighting Dr. Kasturirangan's pivotal role in India's space evolution and his impact on the National Education Policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his visionary leadership and dedication, which brought international recognition to India's space endeavors.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourned the loss, recalling Dr. Kasturirangan's vital service at ISRO and his love for Karnataka. The decorated scientist also served in various esteemed roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Planning Commission. His legacy continues to inspire many in the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

