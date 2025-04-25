Left Menu

Tragedy Mars Italy's Liberation Day in Lanciano

During Italy's 80th Liberation Day celebrations in Lanciano, an 80-year-old driver lost control, causing the death of an 81-year-old man and injuring two women. The incident happened post-parade, organized by ANPI for commemorating Italy’s liberation from Fascist rule. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:29 IST
An accident during Italy's Liberation Day celebrations in Lanciano claimed one life and injured two others, stirring sorrow amid the festive mood.

An 80-year-old driver reportedly suffered a sudden illness, losing control of his car and tragically hitting an 81-year-old man who died at the scene. Two women sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred after the local ANPI-organized parade, part of the commemorations of the end of Fascist rule and Nazi occupation. The tragedy marred the 80th annual celebration of the nation's liberation, a day also marked by national mourning for Pope Francis's death.

