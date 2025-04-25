Tragedy Mars Italy's Liberation Day in Lanciano

An accident during Italy's Liberation Day celebrations in Lanciano claimed one life and injured two others, stirring sorrow amid the festive mood.

An 80-year-old driver reportedly suffered a sudden illness, losing control of his car and tragically hitting an 81-year-old man who died at the scene. Two women sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred after the local ANPI-organized parade, part of the commemorations of the end of Fascist rule and Nazi occupation. The tragedy marred the 80th annual celebration of the nation's liberation, a day also marked by national mourning for Pope Francis's death.

