Tragedy Mars Italy's Liberation Day in Lanciano
During Italy's 80th Liberation Day celebrations in Lanciano, an 80-year-old driver lost control, causing the death of an 81-year-old man and injuring two women. The incident happened post-parade, organized by ANPI for commemorating Italy’s liberation from Fascist rule. Authorities are investigating the cause.
An accident during Italy's Liberation Day celebrations in Lanciano claimed one life and injured two others, stirring sorrow amid the festive mood.
An 80-year-old driver reportedly suffered a sudden illness, losing control of his car and tragically hitting an 81-year-old man who died at the scene. Two women sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.
The incident occurred after the local ANPI-organized parade, part of the commemorations of the end of Fascist rule and Nazi occupation. The tragedy marred the 80th annual celebration of the nation's liberation, a day also marked by national mourning for Pope Francis's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
