NDTV’s Bold Strategic Overhaul: Navigating Loss for Future Gains

NDTV reported a net loss of Rs 61.97 crore for Q4 of FY25 due to substantial investments aimed at scaling its presence, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing brand value. Despite immediate financial setbacks, NDTV expects long-term benefits through expanded channels and upgraded digital operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:23 IST
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 61.97 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, attributing the shortfall to strategic investments intended to heighten its market presence and enhance infrastructure.

This period saw an 8.28% rise in total income, driven by high-impact national event coverage, although overall expenses soared by 50.3% to Rs 191.34 crore. Key initiatives included expanding distribution networks and launching NDTV Marathi and NDTV World platforms.

Despite financial struggles, NDTV remains optimistic about the strategic decisions fueling future growth. Its shares on the BSE fell by 3.98%, closing at Rs 123.05.

(With inputs from agencies.)

