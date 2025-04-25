Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather to Honor Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu visited Vatican City to pay tribute to the late Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. Accompanied by Indian ministers, Murmu will represent India at the funeral, attended by global dignitaries. The nation declared a three-day mourning in respect to the Pope.

Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects to Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Friday. The Pope, the first non-European pontiff in over a millennium, passed away at age 88, and the nation of India has declared three days of mourning in his honor.

Murmu, alongside Indian dignitaries such as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and George Kurian, has embarked on a two-day visit to offer condolences to the Vatican and attend the Pope's funeral mass in St Peter's Square. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the President would represent India at the global event.

The Vatican has confirmed the attendance of 164 delegations, including 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns, highlighting the international impact and influence of Pope Francis' life and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

