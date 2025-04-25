Left Menu

A Final Farewell: Hundreds of Thousands Mourn Pope Francis at St. Peter's

Around 250,000 mourners visited St Peter's Basilica over three days to pay respects to Pope Francis, who lay in a simple wooden coffin. Hundreds were turned away as St Peter's Square closed early. The pope will be buried after a Saturday funeral Mass attended by various dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:00 IST
The Vatican reported that approximately 250,000 mourners passed through St Peter's Basilica over a three-day period to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, whose body lay in state in a modest wooden coffin.

Many were left disappointed as security officials closed St Peter's Square hours before the viewing period concluded, preventing hundreds from saying their farewells.

The late pope's coffin is set to be sealed later this Friday, marking another step in the meticulous series of rituals that follow a papal death. His burial will occur after a funeral Mass on Saturday, with dignitaries including heads of state, royals, clergy, and everyday mourners expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

