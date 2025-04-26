Hailee Steinfeld Shines in 'Sinners' with Fiancé Josh Allen's Support

Actress Hailee Steinfeld is in the spotlight for her standout role in the newly released film, 'Sinners', earning kudos from her fiancé, NFL quarterback Josh Allen. Allen, present at the New York City premiere, shared his thoughts on the film, enthusiastically stating, 'It was awesome,' according to People.

Playing for the Buffalo Bills, Allen described the movie as 'a different world, a very cool experience,' expressing his excitement and pride for Steinfeld amidst the film's positive reviews. 'It's a fantastic movie, so go watch it,' he urged.

Allen added, 'I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine.' Known for her early role in 'True Grit', Steinfeld has since appeared in the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. Preceding 'Sinners', she described the role as 'far removed' from her previous work.

(With inputs from agencies.)