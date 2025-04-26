Left Menu

Kolkata Students' Film 'A Doll Made Up of Clay' Heads to Cannes

Students from Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute have a short film, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay,' selected for the La Cinef section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Ethiopian student Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, the film tells the story of a Nigerian footballer in India and explores African athletes' experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:27 IST
Kolkata Students' Film 'A Doll Made Up of Clay' Heads to Cannes
A short film created by students from Kolkata's renowned Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) has been chosen for the La Cinef Competitive section of the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Entitled 'A Doll Made Up of Clay,' the film is among 16 selected works dedicated to showcasing the talents of film school students in fiction or animated storytelling. The film's official selection was enthusiastically shared on Friday by SRFTI's X handle.

Written and directed by Ethiopian student Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay' tells the poignant narrative of Oluwaseyi, a Nigerian footballer who, after an injury, turns to his roots for solace. This narrative captures the resilience of African footballers living abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

