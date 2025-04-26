Kolkata Students' Film 'A Doll Made Up of Clay' Heads to Cannes

A short film created by students from Kolkata's renowned Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) has been chosen for the La Cinef Competitive section of the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Entitled 'A Doll Made Up of Clay,' the film is among 16 selected works dedicated to showcasing the talents of film school students in fiction or animated storytelling. The film's official selection was enthusiastically shared on Friday by SRFTI's X handle.

Written and directed by Ethiopian student Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay' tells the poignant narrative of Oluwaseyi, a Nigerian footballer who, after an injury, turns to his roots for solace. This narrative captures the resilience of African footballers living abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)