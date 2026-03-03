India Relocates Students Amid Intensifying West Asia Conflict

In response to escalating tensions in West Asia, India has proactively relocated the majority of its students from Tehran. This urgent move comes amid increased hostilities, with the US and Israel launching new offensives on Iran, while Tehran retaliates with strikes on Gulf nations.

The Indian embassy has arranged transportation, food, and accommodations for the displaced students outside Tehran, though a minority have opted to remain in the capital. The embassy continues to advise all Indian nationals in Iran to follow earlier guidelines: remain indoors and exercise extreme caution.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz impacting global oil prices. As tensions rise, those remaining in the region are urged to maintain regular contact with the embassy and avoid areas of unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)