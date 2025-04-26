Farewell with Joy: Youth Mourn Pope Francis and Await Sainthood for Carlo Acutis
Thousands of young people gathered in Rome for the anticipated canonization of millennial saint Carlo Acutis, only to shift their focus to a joyful farewell for Pope Francis. Despite the somber event, attendees celebrated Francis' legacy of humility and advocacy for social justice, while mourning the postponed sainthood ceremony.
In a bittersweet turn of events, thousands of young pilgrims who converged in Rome to celebrate the canonization of Carlo Acutis, the first potential millennial saint, found themselves attending Pope Francis' funeral instead. The devoted gathered amid a lively atmosphere, reflecting the late pope's spirit of hope and joy.
The Saint Peter's Square, under clear blue skies, bore witness to an unusual celebration of a life dedicated to humility and social justice. Originally meant to canonize Acutis during the Vatican's Holy Year, the event doubled as a tribute to Francis, who passed away following a period of illness at age 88.
Attendees shared a poignant sense of gratitude for Francis' contributions while encapsulating the youthful exuberance that characterized both the pope and the millennial saint aspiring to sainthood. Amidst a backdrop of prayer and celebration, the Catholic faithful found solace and inspiration in the legacy of both figures.
