Global Leaders Pay Tribute at Pope Francis' Funeral

President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral Mass for Pope Francis on Saturday, held at the historic St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

The late Pope, recognized as the first non-European to hold the papacy in nearly 1,300 years, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday. India, led by its President, declared a three-day state mourning in his memory.

The delegation accompanying the President included Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Goa Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza. The event drew leaders from around the globe and throngs of Catholic devotees, reflecting Pope Francis' widespread influence.

