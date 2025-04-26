Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sivakasi: Fireworks Factory Explosion Claims Lives

A tragic explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar district, Sivakasi, claimed the lives of three women and injured six others. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announced financial aid for the victims' families and the injured, emphasizing support through the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A deadly explosion rocked Virudhunagar district on Saturday, claiming the lives of three women and leaving six others injured at a fireworks factory in M Pudupatti near Sivakasi.

The charred bodies were discovered at the scene, while other victims have been hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries, authorities confirmed.

Condolences poured in from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, who pledged Rs four lakh each for the bereaved families. He also announced Rs one lakh for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries, sourced from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

