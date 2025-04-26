Tragedy Strikes Sivakasi: Fireworks Factory Explosion Claims Lives
A tragic explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar district, Sivakasi, claimed the lives of three women and injured six others. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announced financial aid for the victims' families and the injured, emphasizing support through the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A deadly explosion rocked Virudhunagar district on Saturday, claiming the lives of three women and leaving six others injured at a fireworks factory in M Pudupatti near Sivakasi.
The charred bodies were discovered at the scene, while other victims have been hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries, authorities confirmed.
Condolences poured in from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, who pledged Rs four lakh each for the bereaved families. He also announced Rs one lakh for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries, sourced from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Governor and Chief Minister Join Forces to Restore Peace in Murshidabad
Nitish Kumar to Remain Chief Minister Despite United Opposition Alliance, Says Bihar Deputy CM
Telangana Chief Minister's Mission to Japan: A Quest for Industrial Investments
Kerala High Court Orders Status Quo in SFIO Case Involving Chief Minister's Daughter
Himachal Chief Minister Disburses Funds and Honors Achievers on Himachal Day