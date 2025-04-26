Dove Cameron Reflects on the Magic of 'Descendants'

Actor Dove Cameron, in a recent interview with People, fondly reminisced about her time working on the 'Descendants' film series. She revealed that the three Disney Channel Original Movies, starting with the 2015 premiere, were pivotal to her growth as an artist and individual.

Cameron, now 29, described the filmmaking process as akin to attending a summer camp. The cast engaged in a month of training before filming, fostering close friendships and bonds in a way reminiscent of school experiences, she explained. 'It was a magical, untouched experience where we were truly present,' she shared, noting the unique and irreplicable nature of those days.

Further discussing her connection with her co-stars, Cameron highlighted how these relationships enriched the films. She reflected on how both audiences and cast formed deep connections with the project that profoundly influenced their youth and development, encapsulating a shared feeling of nostalgia and growth.

