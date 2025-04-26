Left Menu

Dove Cameron Reflects on the Magic of 'Descendants'

Dove Cameron reminisces about her transformative journey while working on Disney's 'Descendants' franchise. She highlights the invaluable growth and deep bonds formed during filming, comparing the experience to a magical summer camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:24 IST
Dove Cameron Reflects on the Magic of 'Descendants'
Dove Cameron (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dove Cameron, in a recent interview with People, fondly reminisced about her time working on the 'Descendants' film series. She revealed that the three Disney Channel Original Movies, starting with the 2015 premiere, were pivotal to her growth as an artist and individual.

Cameron, now 29, described the filmmaking process as akin to attending a summer camp. The cast engaged in a month of training before filming, fostering close friendships and bonds in a way reminiscent of school experiences, she explained. 'It was a magical, untouched experience where we were truly present,' she shared, noting the unique and irreplicable nature of those days.

Further discussing her connection with her co-stars, Cameron highlighted how these relationships enriched the films. She reflected on how both audiences and cast formed deep connections with the project that profoundly influenced their youth and development, encapsulating a shared feeling of nostalgia and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025