Arijit Singh's Melodic Farewell: 'Raina' Marks New Beginning
In a surprising twist, renowned playback singer Arijit Singh released a new song titled 'Raina' following his announcement to retire from playback singing earlier this year. Composed by Shekhar Ravjiani, the track is available on the Garuudaamusiic YouTube channel, showcasing Singh's enduring impact on the music industry.
- Country:
- India
Legendary playback singer Arijit Singh has made an unexpected return with his latest track 'Raina', despite having announced his retirement from the profession earlier this year. Singh, adored for his emotive voice in hits like 'Channa Mereya' and 'Kesariya', broke the news via his Instagram post.
The new song, a collaboration with renowned composer Shekhar Ravjiani and lyricist Priya Saraiya, is available for fans to enjoy on the Garuudaamusiic YouTube Channel. 'Raina' invites listeners to immerse themselves in its evocative melodies, reaffirming Singh's undeniable talent.
Though Singh has retired from taking on new playback assignments, 'Raina' serves as a testament to his lasting legacy in the music world, leaving fans both nostalgic and grateful for his impactful contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
