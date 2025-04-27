Farewell to Pope Francis: A Revered Leader Remembered

Roman Catholic faithful gathered on Sunday at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome to pay their respects at the tomb of Pope Francis. The simple white tomb, marked by a single white rose, drew thousands who came to honor the pontiff following his passing at 88.

Many visitors expressed their admiration for Francis, lauding him as an inspiration and guide. Among them was Elias Caravalhal, a Rome resident, who visited to thank the late pope for his contributions despite missing the initial display of the body in St. Peter's Basilica.

The conclave to elect a new pope is anticipated between May 5 and May 10, with officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, already gathering in Rome. Parolin, a strong candidate for the papacy, delivered a heartfelt homily at a special Mass, attended by around 200,000 people in St. Peter's Square, highlighting the outpouring of emotion following Francis' death.

(With inputs from agencies.)