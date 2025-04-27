Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: A Revered Leader Remembered

Roman Catholic faithful visited the tomb of Pope Francis, located in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, paying homage to the beloved pontiff who passed away at age 88. His burial site is a testament to his humble life, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin led a special Mass in his honor. The conclave to elect the next pope is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:23 IST
Farewell to Pope Francis: A Revered Leader Remembered
tomb

Roman Catholic faithful gathered on Sunday at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome to pay their respects at the tomb of Pope Francis. The simple white tomb, marked by a single white rose, drew thousands who came to honor the pontiff following his passing at 88.

Many visitors expressed their admiration for Francis, lauding him as an inspiration and guide. Among them was Elias Caravalhal, a Rome resident, who visited to thank the late pope for his contributions despite missing the initial display of the body in St. Peter's Basilica.

The conclave to elect a new pope is anticipated between May 5 and May 10, with officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, already gathering in Rome. Parolin, a strong candidate for the papacy, delivered a heartfelt homily at a special Mass, attended by around 200,000 people in St. Peter's Square, highlighting the outpouring of emotion following Francis' death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025