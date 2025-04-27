Prominent Malayalam Directors Arrested in Drug Bust

Noted Malayalam filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa were apprehended along with their friend Shalif Mohammed in connection with a drug possession case. Excise officials reported the seizure of 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja from the trio's flat in a late-night raid.

The arrest has led the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union to suspend both Rahman and Hamsa. Union officials stated that further disciplinary actions would follow pending investigation outcomes.

The Excise Department has begun an in-depth probe to trace the drug source. Authorities also plan to interrogate cinematographer Sameer Thahir, who is linked to the rented flat where the drugs were found.

(With inputs from agencies.)