Kashmiri Community Unites Against Terror

The Kashmiri community in the city stood in solidarity against the Pahalgam terror attack during the magazine launch of 'Shuhul Taaph' on Sunday.
Members of the Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society donned black armbands to honor victims and exhibit unity against acts of terrorism. Addressing the attack, which claimed over 26 lives, including tourists, members and leaders voiced their outrage.
Padmashri awardee Rameshwar Nath Koul Bamezai emphasized the importance of gatherings like these in showcasing resilience. Despite the attack, the event proceeded as planned, featuring a Kashmiri cultural art exhibit. The community collectively condemned terrorism, refusing to let fear overshadow their cultural pride.
