Kashmiri Community Unites Against Terror

The Kashmiri community condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam during the launch of the magazine 'Shuhul Taaph'. They expressed solidarity with victims and promoted Kashmiri culture through an art exhibition. The event highlighted collective resilience and unity against terrorism, featuring speeches from cultural leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:39 IST
Kashmiri Community Unites Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmiri community in the city stood in solidarity against the Pahalgam terror attack during the magazine launch of 'Shuhul Taaph' on Sunday.

Members of the Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society donned black armbands to honor victims and exhibit unity against acts of terrorism. Addressing the attack, which claimed over 26 lives, including tourists, members and leaders voiced their outrage.

Padmashri awardee Rameshwar Nath Koul Bamezai emphasized the importance of gatherings like these in showcasing resilience. Despite the attack, the event proceeded as planned, featuring a Kashmiri cultural art exhibit. The community collectively condemned terrorism, refusing to let fear overshadow their cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

