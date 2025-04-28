Vancouver Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Filipino Heritage Festival

An individual has been charged with multiple counts of murder following a harrowing incident at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver. Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, stands accused of causing the deaths of 11 people after driving into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Authorities quickly ruled out terrorism as a motive but highlighted Lo's history of mental health challenges. In the wake of the tragedy, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and other leaders have offered condolences and support to the grieving community.

The incident has echoed the horror of a 2018 attack in Toronto, prompting reflections and calls for unity among both local and international communities affected by the tragedy.

