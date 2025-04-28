Supreme Court Grants Relief to Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia
The Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular podcaster known as BeerBiceps, to have his passport returned to enable work-related travel abroad. Previously, he faced multiple FIRs for controversial comments on a YouTube show. The court also permitted him to resume his podcast under specific conditions.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted permission for Ranveer Allahbadia, renowned podcaster popularly known as BeerBiceps, to retrieve his passport, facilitating his work-related travel overseas.
A bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, relaxed previous conditions after receiving confirmation from Assam and Maharashtra's authorities that their investigations were concluded.
The move also enables Allahbadia to continue producing his popular podcast, 'The Ranveer Show', following guidelines to ensure its content remains appropriate for viewers of all ages.
