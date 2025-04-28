Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Relief to Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia

The Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular podcaster known as BeerBiceps, to have his passport returned to enable work-related travel abroad. Previously, he faced multiple FIRs for controversial comments on a YouTube show. The court also permitted him to resume his podcast under specific conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:48 IST
Supreme Court Grants Relief to Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted permission for Ranveer Allahbadia, renowned podcaster popularly known as BeerBiceps, to retrieve his passport, facilitating his work-related travel overseas.

A bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, relaxed previous conditions after receiving confirmation from Assam and Maharashtra's authorities that their investigations were concluded.

The move also enables Allahbadia to continue producing his popular podcast, 'The Ranveer Show', following guidelines to ensure its content remains appropriate for viewers of all ages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025